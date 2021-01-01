Willis B. Martin, 60, of Ephrata, passed away on Thursday, December 31, 2020, at home.
He was born in Earl Township to the late Willis S. and Martha S. (Brubacker) Martin and was the husband of Julie Z. (Stauffer) Martin.
He was a member of Stauffer Mennonite Church.
Willis was a welder for Sturdy Built.
In addition to his wife, Willis is survived by four sons, Ronald, husband of Karen (Auker) Martin of Ephrata, Patrick, husband of Mabel (Stauffer) Martin of Stevens, Jeffrey, husband of Rhoda (Stauiffer) Martin of Ephrata, Christopher, husband of Annetta (Martin) Martin of New Holland; 17 grandchildren; and nine siblings, Edna B. Martin, Aaron B., husband of Ada M. (Stauffer) Martin, Lena B., wife of John Daniel Martin, Elsie B., wife of Caleb Stauffer, Verna B. Martin, Ruth B. Martin, Alvin B., husband of Elaine M. (Weaver) Martin, all of Ephrata, Ray B., husband of Rachel W. (Brubacher) Martin of Indiana, PA, Irene B., wife of Melvin Stauffer of Homer City.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Daniel B. Martin.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, January 3, 2021, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at the late residence, 191 Wanner Road, Ephrata. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 4, 2021, at 9:00 AM at the late residence, with further services at 9:30 AM at the Stauffer Mennonite Church, 28th Division Highway, Ephrata, with Bishop Marvin Weaver officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata.
