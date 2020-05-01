Willie Von Helton, 91, of Columbia, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Lancashire Hall where she had resided for the past seven weeks. She was the wife of the late Grover Cleveland Helton who preceded her in death on 1993.
Born in Brewton, AL, she was the daughter of the late Isaish and Ella Godwin Taylor. A homemaker, she was an avid fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide.
She is survived by 13 children, Grover (Angela); Richard (Betty); Ben (Biddi); John (Donna); JoAn Siegrist (Curtis); Kathy Wolpert; Michael (Diana); Larry (Judy); Wayne; Lynn Shank (Randy); Gary; Aubrey; Lucy Hess (Edward). Willie is also survived by 188 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sharon, grandson, Joe, great-grandchildren, Tyler and Dallas.
A private immediate family only service will be held at the convenience of the family. After health department restrictions are lifted, there will be a public celebration of life which will be held at the Faith Bible Fellowship Church.
Online condolences to the family may be made at:
A living tribute »