Willie J. Pompey Jr., 72, of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at LGH. Born in Manning, South Carolina, he was the son of the late Willie J. Pompey, Sr. and Elva (Hilton) Pompey.
Willie was a loving father, son, brother and friend. Being with family was his number one priority and he enjoyed every gathering they had the chance to get together. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, playing cards, riding his motorcycle and participating in church events.
He was a member of Bright Side Baptist Church. At Church, he was a member of the all men choir, the primary church van driver, and handled the maintenance of the church van.
He worked as a tow motor operator at Buck Iron in Quarryville and retired in 2014.
He is survived by 40 year companion, Mary C. (Thedford) Stewart, of Lancaster, 10 children, Willie J. Pompey III, of Lancaster, Charles Williams, Kemyvetta "Crystal" Pompey, both of Bethlehem, Paul Williams, husband of Lori, of Allentown, Tye Thedford, of New York, Tyrona Plummer, of Florida, Jammie Stewart, TJ Stewart, Patricia Williams, wife of deceased Erky Talton, all of Lancaster, Missy Williams, of Marietta, 5 brothers, Jerome Pompey and Riley Pompey, both of Lancaster, Phillip Pompey, of New York, Robert Lee Pompey, of Milwaukee, James "Smokey" Pompey, of Lancaster, a sister, Martha Pompey, of Lancaster, 29 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by a son, Meir Pickens and two brothers, Benjamin Pompey and Albert (Shorty) Pompey.
Home Going Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 6th, 2021 at 12noon at Bright Side Baptist Church, 515 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603 with Rev. John A. Knight officiating. A viewing will be held on Saturday, March 6th from 9-11AM at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602. Interment will be in Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
To send the family online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »