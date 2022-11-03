William Z. Yovanovich, 87, Mount Joy, PA. died peacefully on Sunday October 30, 2022 in his home.
William retired from the Commonwealth of PA-Division of Health & Welfare as a Public Administrator retiring in 1998. He also worked for Dauphin County Mental Health and for the PA Health & Welfare Dept. as Director of Personal Care Homes of PA. William taught Death and Dying and Mental Health classes at Harrisburg Area Community College and Lebanon Valley College. He was an ordained Minister serving as Pastor for 10 years from 1964 to 1974 for the Steelton Mennonite Church at Third and Jefferson Streets.
William had a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology and Social Processes. He was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening, and loved spending time with his family. He was a member of St. Nicholas Serbian Eastern Orthodox Church, Oberlin, PA. and attended St. Edwards Episcopal Church in Lancaster.
William was preceded in death by his parents, Nikola Yovanovich and Mary Kauffman Yovanovich and is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Ruth Brubaker Yovanovich; sons, Michael Paul Yovanovich, Elizabethtown, Luke Yovanovich, San Antonio, Texas, Ray Mark (Tammy) Yovanovich, Elizabethtown, Nathan S. Yovanovich, Harrisburg, Steve Nornhold, Harrisburg; daughters, Joanna Shistel, Palmyra, Mary (Doug) Berguson, New Cumberland, Lorraine & (the late Bill) James, Elizabethtown, Amy Yovanovich, Middletown, Ruthie & (Greg) Miller, Mount Joy; 17 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sisters, Lorraine Basonic, Hershey and Dorothy Bell, Hummelstown. He was preceded in death by his brother N. Raymond Yovanovich and sister Ruth Mojecki and a daughter Naomi Stiger
Memorial Services will be held on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 12:00 PM at Saint Edwards Episcopal Church 2453 Harrisburg Pike Lancaster, PA. 17601 with Pastor Rick Bauer Officiating. There will be no viewing or visitation. Burial will be private. Arrangements by Wiedeman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Oberlin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mennonite Central Committee, P.O. Box 500, Akron, PA 17501-0500 or www.mcc.org.