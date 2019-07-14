William "Willy" Reynolds

William "Willy" Walter Reynolds, 46, of Lancaster, formerly of Conestoga, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at home, after a lengthy illness.
He had worked at the Conestoga Wagon Restaurant, Conestoga and Hammond's Pretzel Bakery, Lancaster.
Born November 10, 1972, in Lancaster, he was the son of Sherry J. (Platt) Reynolds, of Lancaster and the late Warren W. Reynolds (2015). Willy enjoyed history, writing and was a Philadelphia Sports fan.
Also surviving is his sister, Natalie M. Reynolds; nephew, Evan R. Farmer; extended family and friends.
A Celebration of Life for Willy will be held at the Banquet Room at the Dirty Ol' Tavern, 917 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on SATURDAY, JULY 27, 2019 between 2:00-6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Remembrances can be made to the Lancaster General Health Foundation, 609 North Cherry Street, P.O. Box 3555, Lancaster, PA 17604 for the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute.
