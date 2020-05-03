William W. Weisser, Sr. a longtime resident of Buck County sadly passed away on Thursday April 23, 2020 at Masonic Village of Warminster. He was 83 years old. .
William was the loving husband of Geraldine M. Weisser with whom he shared 59 years of marriage.
William was a twin born to the late Edward and Violet Weisser and the father of the late Scott D. Weisser.
William graduated from Lower Moreland High School in 1954. He continued his education attending Dobbins Carpentry School and also attended the Academy of Music in Philadelphia.
William worked with Wallace Engineers with Civil Engineering. He worked construction and was a former Owner and operator of Weisser Homes, Inc. He was a founder, developer, and operator of several communities including Eastern Dawn, Inc. and Sunset Estates, Inc. William's work ethic was exemplary earning numerous awards and the respect of his many friends and colleagues. He received the business man's year award from President Bush in 2004.
Music has been a major part of his life for many years. He played the organ for the Newtown Masonic Lodge No 427. His String Band passion started at the age of 9 years old and he was elected into the Hall of Fame in Ferko String Band and was a longtime director. He paraded in New Year's Day parades up until two years ago. William played the organ for several years at the Mummers show of shows during intermission.
William was a member of the Newtown Lodge No 427 since 1962. Allentown Consistory 32 Degree, and the LULU Shiners. He also severed two years as Grand Sword Bearer of the Grand Lodge of Pennsylvania. He served on the Masonic Homes Building / Grounds subcommittee and the Building /Grounds committee for Grand Lodge for many years.
William embraced life thru adventure with flying airplanes, boating, fishing, and jet skiing. He loved traveling, music and he played the piano, organ, glockenspiel, marimba, guitar, and the saxophone.
William loved his family deeply. His wife, children and grandchildren were his world. He had a heart of gold and was always helping people. He had an uncanny wit and sense of humor.
In addition to his wife, William leaves behind a brother, Edward O. Weisser, his children, William Weisser, Jr. (Francis) and Kathleen Friend (David) and his grandchildren, Miranda Vaders (Matthew), Daniel Weisser, Jacob Weisser, Jessica Weisser, Byron Friend and Mallory Friend and his daughter-in-law, Laura Weisser.
Due to the current Covid-19 crisis the family will hold a private ceremony. A memorial service to celebrate William's wonderful life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations in memory of William W. Weisser, Sr. can be made to the followings organizations; Langhorne United Methodist Church, 301 E. Maple Avenue, Langhorne, PA 19047, the Joseph A. Ferko String Band, 2630 Bridge St., Philadelphia, PA 19137 or the Newtown Lodge #427 F and A.M., Edgewood and Heacock Roads, Yardley, PA 19067. www.fluehr.com
A living tribute »