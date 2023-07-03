William W. "Red" Huber, 91, of Lancaster, passed away from a broken heart on July 2, 2023. He was welcomed into the gates of heaven by his loving wife of 71 years, Patsy A. Huber, who passed away June 20, 2023. On September 1, 1931, he was born in Lancaster to the late Emmanuel A. and Ethel (Mentzer) Huber.
He was a loving husband and devoted father who was proud of his daughters and the family he and Patsy raised together. He drove a nighttime, street sweeper route for the City of Lancaster for over 25 years and established a great reputation with the local police department. In his free time, he was an admirer of old coins, and will be remembered by his family for always bestowing quarters to his grandchildren.
He will be sorely missed by his daughters, Kathleen, wife of the late George Keenen of Lancaster, Joyce, wife of Al Westbrook of Holtwood, Linda, wife of David Chalfant of Millersville, and Donna, wife of Pat Chalfant of Lancaster; 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, who affectionately called him "Paw Paw". He was preceded in passing by his siblings, Emmanuel Huber, John Huber, and Mildred Xakellis.
Friends will be received on Friday, July 7, 2023, at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602 from 10-11 AM with a funeral service to follow. The burial will take place in Riverview Burial Park, Lancaster. Memorial contributions in Patsy and Bill's name may be made to Grane Hospice Care, granehospice.com/donate/
