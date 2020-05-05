William W. "Red" "Bill" Walton, 70, of Lancaster, went home to be with his Lord & Savior, Monday, May 4, 2020 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. He was the loving husband of June (Antes) Walton, and they would have celebrated 43 years of marriage in June 2020. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Lamont and Catherine (Kraft) Walton.
Bill worked as a plumber and pipefitter for Union Local # 520, Harrisburg for 50 years before retiring in June 2019. He was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church, Mount Joy. Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, and crabbing.
Surviving in addition to his wife is a son, Jonathan, husband of Beth Walton, York; two daughters, Gabrielle, wife of Barret Barshinger, Dallastown, Holly, wife of Matthew Andrus, Salem, OR; seven grandchildren; and two brothers, Edward, husband of Darlene Walton, Lancaster, and Bryan, husband of Kathy Walton, Georgetown, DE.
Due to the current public health guidelines, services will be private. Interment will be held at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
Contributions in Bill's memory may be sent to the Fellowship Baptist Church, Mission Fund, 151 Orange St., Mount Joy, PA 17552. Please share your condolences or favorite memory at: www.BuchFuneral.com.
