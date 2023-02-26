William W. Grove, Jr., 90, a lifelong Columbia resident passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, February 23, 2023. He was the husband of Susan Bigler Grove with whom he shared 72 years of marriage this past January 13th. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late William W. Sr. and Almeta Groom Grove.
A graduate of Columbia High School Class of 1950, Bill worked for over 65 years as an electrician for the I.B.E.W. He was an active and devoted member of St. James Lutheran Church, Columbia. Bill enjoyed watching his grandchildren's sporting events, calling Bingo, clay shooting with his sons and dancing with his family.
In addition to his wife are his children, Deborah Grove; William C. (Bambi); Cheri Phillips (Jeff); Christopher M. (Alegra); 11 grandchildren; five great grandchildren; sisters Monna Hastings (John) and Darlene Spegnesi (late Robert).
A funeral service will be held at St. James Lutheran Church, 655 S. Tenth St., Columbia, PA 17512 on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Traci Benditz Glover, officiating. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. Friends may view at the church one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. James Lutheran Church or Hospice and Community Care at www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.