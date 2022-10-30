William W. Carnes, Sr., 71, of Bethel Park, formerly Lancaster, entered into rest on Monday, October 3, 2022, at home, surrounded by his wife and children. Born in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Walter U., and Mildred (Zwergel) Carnes. He was the loving husband of Laura (Houseman-Johnson) Carnes for 7 years.
Bill is also survived by his 4 children: William Carnes, Jr. (Christine) of Pittsburgh; Jason (Elizabeth) Trimble of Conestoga, Johnathon Trimble of Millersville, and Kimberlie Carnes (Walter Ali) of Millersville. In addition, he is survived by Laura's 3 children, Erin (Daniel) Shelley of Lititz, Carl (Megan) of Lititz, and Shannon (Caleb) Jones of Burlington, WV, as well as 19 grandchildren, and 4 siblings, Barbara (Myles) Vogel of Glen Arm, MD, Elizabeth (Patrick) Laughlin of Lancaster, Patricia (Paul) Bridge of Georgetown, KY, and Michael Carnes of Tarentum. He was preceded in death by his beloved son, Gregory Carnes, and his sister-in-law, Michele Carnes.
Bill was a graduate of Bishop Boyle High School. He went on to become a Journeyman and Master Electrician for the IBEW where he retired after 20 plus years. Described by his co-workers, he was one of the best in his trade, who always stuck up for "the little guy". He was an avid fisherman and hunter, enjoying many years and countless memories made at a family property in Butler, PA. He enjoyed reading anything pertaining to U.S. history, family vacations in The Outer Banks, spending time with his four-legged companion Lilly, and loudly rooting for The Pittsburgh Steelers. He was a man who was quiet in his Faith, but very passionate in his beliefs. He would give the shirt off his back to anyone and expected nothing in return. Bill lived out his life exuding strength, hard work, determination, and showing great pride in his family and country. He will be greatly missed by many.
A celebration of Bill's life will take place on Saturday November 19th, at Wesley Church, 1104 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville, PA 17566, at 4:00 pm. Pastor Blake Deibler will be officiating.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Bill's online tribute book can be found at:
