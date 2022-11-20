William W. "Bill" Wallace

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Bill's Memorial Service at St. John's Lutheran Church, 223 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with The Rev. Margaret Kassees officiating. The family will receive friends at the Church on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. The interment will follow the service at Conestoga Memorial Park with Military Honors rendered by the Red Rose Veterans Honor Guard.
Please visit Bill's Memorial Page at:
Plant a tree in memory of William Wallace
A living tribute »
A living tribute »