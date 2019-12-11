William W. "Bill" Longenecker, 91, of Mount Joy, joined the great cloud of witnesses on Monday, December 9, 2019 at his residence. Born on the farm in Mount Joy Township, he was the son of the late William W. and Barbara G. Wolgemuth Longenecker. Bill was the husband of Peggy Smith Longenecker with whom he celebrated 60 years of marriage this past July 25th.
Bill was ordained in the Church of the Brethren where he served as pastor of 4 congregations. He was interim pastor at 6 congregations while farming, raising sheep, and using the property to host day camps, reunions, Jesus People, baptisms, and other gatherings. He held 180 preaching missions in 13 different states. He enjoyed woodworking and kept most of the Risser Mill covered bridge after the 2002 fire to make wood crafts.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Peggy, are two children, Tom Longenecker, husband of Cyndi Leard Longenecker of Derry Township and Kathy Longenecker Nornhold, wife of Richard Nornhold of Mount Joy; five grandchildren, Maura and Bella Longenecker, and Anna, Seth and Liam Nornhold; and two sisters, Ethel Shelly of Manheim and Verdella Spickler of Mount Joy.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Arthur, Earl, Ellen, Chester, Mildred, Lineaus, Samuel, and Dorothy.
A funeral service honoring Bill's life will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Florin Church of the Brethren, 815 Bruce Avenue, Mount Joy at 4 PM. Family and friends will be received on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy from 3 PM to 5 PM and again on Sunday before the service at the church from 3 PM to 4 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
