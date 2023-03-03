William W. "Bill" Houchens, 70, of Lancaster, formerly of Donna, TX, passed away Monday, February 27, 2023 at home. Born in Santa Barbara, CA he was the son of the late Eugene and Ida Jane (Guthrie) Houchens. He was the loving husband of the late Claire Houchens who passed away in 2010.
He worked in quality assurance for several Aerospace companies. Bill proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. He was of Catholic faith.
Bill enjoyed riding and fixing motorcycles, fishing, playing guitar & drums, traveling, golfing, Stevie Ray Vaughn & Eric Clapton music, but most of all loved spending time with his family and friends
Bill is survived by his children: Matthew C. Houchens husband of Jennifer of IL, Nathan W. Houchens of Ann Arbor, MI, Sarah Q. Houchens companion of Brendan Donahue of Harrisburg, PA, Michael D. Houchens of Lancaster, PA partner of Nathan Flores of Brownsville, TX. Also surviving is his granddaughter, Emma-Kate and sister, Judy Kinkelaar wife of Gary of Mahomet, IL.
A Prayer Service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. Interment will be in St. Joseph's New Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 10-11 AM at the funeral home on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bill's memory may be made to the Air Force Aid Society, P.O. Box 2208, Arlington, VA 22202, or the Wounded Warrior Project, www.woundedwarriorproject.org. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com