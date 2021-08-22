William W. "Bill" Binzen, 76, of Lititz, died June 25, 2020.
Family and friends are invited to a Gathering for the Celebration of the Life of Bill Binzen to be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Enck's Banquet Center, 1461 Lancaster Road, Manheim, PA 17545, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Please bring your memories, stories and photos to share. Casual dress is appropriate.
The family requests those attending follow the most current CDC guidelines and recommendations by visiting www.CDC.gov. SnyderFuneralHome.com
Plant a tree in memory of William Binzen
A living tribute »
A living tribute »