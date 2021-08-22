William W. "Bill" Binzen

William W. "Bill" Binzen, 76, of Lititz, died June 25, 2020.

Family and friends are invited to a Gathering for the Celebration of the Life of Bill Binzen to be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Enck's Banquet Center, 1461 Lancaster Road, Manheim, PA 17545, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Please bring your memories, stories and photos to share. Casual dress is appropriate.

The family requests those attending follow the most current CDC guidelines and recommendations by visiting www.CDC.gov. SnyderFuneralHome.com

