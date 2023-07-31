William V. Schilling

William V. "Bill" Schilling, 89, of Manheim passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Pleasant View Communities, Manheim. Born in Manheim, he was the son of the late Harry Adam and Gertrude Shay Schilling. He was the loving husband of Lucile Patterson Schilling, and they celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary in April. Bill graduated from Manheim High School where he was a member of the wrestling and football teams. Bill owned and operated Commonwealth Code Inspection Services in Manheim. In his earlier years, he was an electrician by trade and always enjoyed putting the lights up on the Manheim Square during the Holidays. Bill also worked at the former Fuller Company, Manheim. He proudly served in the United States Army. Bill's hard work, wisdom and generosity were commendable. His passion was his business while he also found great joy in helping others and spending time with his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife are three daughters: Wendy wife of Tim Grazan, Vickie wife of Andy Nelson and Teresa wife of Lester Moyer all of Manheim, 8 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a brother, Henry J. Schilling.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Bill's Funeral Service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment in St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Neffsville. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Bill's memory to Furever Homes, 5984 Main Street, East Petersburg, PA 17520 or Humane League of Lancaster, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com