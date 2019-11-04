William T. Sherman, 88, formerly of Ephrata, PA, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Landis Homes in Lititz, PA. He was the husband of Ruth L. (Anspach), with whom he shared 61 years of marriage prior to her passing on October 16, 2012.
Bill was born in Shartlesville, PA, son of the late John and Anna Sherman. He was a 1948 graduate of Newmanstown High School and graduated from Temple University Pharmacy School in 1952. Bill and his wife raised their 4 children in Ephrata.
He started working for Royer Pharmacy in Ephrata, PA in 1954. Through Bill's leadership and entrepreneurial spirit, Royer Pharmacy expanded from 1 to 5 locations. All 4 of Bill's children grew up in and remain a part of the family business. Bill's direct involvement in the pharmacy gradually decreased over the years, although he maintained an active pharmacy license.
Bill served on the Ephrata Area School Board, and later gathered and made contributions to the Landis Homes Caring Fund. His many interests included traveling, dining out, playing cards with close friends, photography, classical music, technology in all forms, scientific advancement, cars and motorcycles, current events, following the Phillies and Eagles, and golf cart and scooter rides at Landis Homes. Bill's greatest joys came from time spent with his children and grandchildren. Bill will be remembered for his intellect, humor, persistence, and positive attitude.
Bill will continue to be deeply missed by his 4 children; Donald A. Sherman, husband of Donna J., of Ephrata, PA, Robert O. Sherman, husband of Anne L., of Akron, PA, Patricia J., wife of Mark E. Leaman, of Lancaster, PA, and Pamela J., wife of Harold J. Groff, of Ephrata, PA; grandchildren, Kelly (Kyle) Nardella, Amy (Paul) McHenry, Andrew (Tiffany) Leaman, Daniel Leaman, and Eric Sherman; and great-granddaughters, Lillian and Hailee, Claire and Evelyn, and Aubrey and Madison.
In addition to his wife, Bill was preceded in death by his brothers, John and Herbert "Hip" Sherman.
Private memorial arrangements will be made at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to the Landis Homes Caring Fund (mailed to The Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 East Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543).