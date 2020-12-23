William T. Fulton, Jr. 1924 – 2020

William T. Fulton, Jr. 96, of Oxford, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather went home to be with his Lord on December 19, 2020 at Reading Hospital.
He married Ella E. Melrath Fulton on June 18, 1947 with whom he shared 73 years of marriage.
Born in Colora, MD, he was the son of the late William T., Sr., and Helen McVey Fulton.
Bill graduated from Oxford High School, class of 1943.
A proud U.S. Army veteran, William served in central Europe during WWII as a member of the 17th Airborne Division.
Bill was employed with NVF, Kennett Square for 42 years.
In his younger days, Bill would rather play baseball than eat or sleep. His love for baseball and football continued all his life.
He enjoyed following his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in all of their sport endeavors. Listening to Blue Grass music and watching NASCAR were other enjoyments in his life. He loved working on the family farm.
Truly he was a part of the Greatest Generation, passing on his work ethic and love for family to all of us. He will be greatly missed and will always be in our hearts.
To cherish his memory, Bill leaves his wife; four children, Joan Baker, Ronald Fulton (Tammy), Sandra Hall (David), and Bethany Freeman (John); he will be missed by 10 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Ronald Baker.
Friends and family may visit from 9:30 – 10:30 am Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 at the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., 86 Pine St., Oxford.
Services and interment are private.
Please be sure to wear a mask and follow social distancing protocols.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Union Fire Company No. 1, 315 Market St., Oxford, PA 19363.
Arrangements are being handled by the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. Oxford, PA.
