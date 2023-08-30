William T. Blew, 91, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at home. Born Monday, March 7, 1932 in Quakake, PA, he was the son of the late Harold and Ruth (Ashfield) Blew. He was married 70 years to Arlene A. (Kasper) Blew.
Bill was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church, Elizabethtown and was a former member of the Knights of Columbus. He served in the U.S. Navy and U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Bill loved spending time with family. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting, and spending time at the casino.
Surviving in addition to his wife Arlene, Bill is survived by three daughters: Donna M. Gish and husband Keith of Mount Joy; Barb L. Durand and husband Kent of Elizabeth and Sandy J. Catalano and husband Mike of Elizabethtown; two sons: Michael W. Blew of Elizabethtown and William F. Blew and wife Elizabeth of Landisville; eleven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren; two sisters: Dolores Walck of Hometown, PA and Darlene Nee of Naples, FL.
He was predeceased by two sisters: Betty Jane and Edna, and two brothers: James and Robert.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be from 10:30 AM until the time of service. Interment will be private.
