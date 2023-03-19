William Suk, Jr., 98, of Lancaster, PA, went to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Born in Chicago, IL, he was the son of the late William and Henrietta (Withaar) Suk. He was married to his first wife, the late Ruth Suk, for 43 years until her passing in 1989.
Bill graduated from Chicago Christian High School. He proudly served in the United States Navy during WWII as an aviation machinist. He attended Ford Vocational School and began his career as a pattern engineer for Stiffel Lamp Co. in Chicago for 21 years. He attended Moody Bible College for 2 years to further his biblical knowledge. After moving to Newtown, PA, he worked for Karl Falkenstein Lamp Co. for 11 years until retiring in Lancaster in 1991. He married Pauline "Winnie" Suk in 1991 and shared 24 years with her until her passing in 2015. Over the years, he served at Lorimer Baptist Church, Chicago, IL, First Baptist Church, Newtown, PA, and Calvary Church in Lancaster, PA, as a dedicated elder, teacher, choir member, children's ministries and Sunday school leader, and humble servant in many other areas. He enjoyed traveling to the Netherlands and Sweden. Bill loved the Lord, loved people, and loved his family.
He is survived by his son, Stephen W. Suk (Diane), stepsons, Richard W. Hershey (Patti) and Gary C. Hershey, grandchildren, Jeremy Suk (Rebekah), Andrea Johnson (Jason), step grandchildren, Ritchie Hershey, Katie Nichols (Steve), Sharon Miller (Paul), great-grandchildren, Justin, Kalah, Bella, Malachii, Jema, Jett, Jovin Navy, Trey, Eric, Jordan, and Renee. Many thanks are due to his niece, Wanda Osborn, for her love and support. He was preceded in death by his son, William P. Suk.
Interment at Newtown Cemetery will be private with Military Funeral Honors. Relatives and friends are invited to Bill's Memorial Service at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601, on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 2pm, with visitation from 1pm until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Calvary Church.
