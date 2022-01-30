William S. Vought, Jr., 91, passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at his home in Mount Joy. Born Monday, December 1, 1930, in Easton, PA, he was the son of the late William S. Vought, Sr. and Pearl E. (Yeager) Vought. He was married to Nina Elizabeth (Evalt) Vought for nearly 53 years until her death on Sunday, May 3, 2015.
William grew up in the Harrisburg area and graduated from John Harris High School in 1948. He graduated cum laude from Lebanon Valley College in 1953 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemistry. After graduation, he was employed at the Research Center of Armstrong Cork Company until he was drafted into the military in November of 1953 and served two years in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He then returned to Armstrong in 1955 after being honorably discharged. Through a night school program at Franklin & Marshall, he earned an M.S. Degree in Chemistry in 1961. Most of his career at Armstrong was with the Industry Products Division and in 1991, he retired as a Senior Research Scientist after more than 37 years of service. In 1962, he married Nina E. Evalt. Their interests were camping, traveling and square dancing. They towed a travel trailer throughout the United States and parts of Canada. For many years, they were active in challenge level square dancing competitions.
He is survived by three caring friends: Philip and Brenda Verderosa, of Boca Raton, FL, Larry and Jean Enders, of Mount Joy and David and Judy Smith, of Bainbridge.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543. Closed casket visitation will be held from 10:30 AM until the time of the service on Tuesday. Private interment will be in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery, Elizabethtown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in William’s memory to Lebanon Valley College, 101 North College Avenue, Annville, PA 17003, www.lvc.edu.
