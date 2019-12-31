William S. Varner, Jr.

William S. "Bill" Varner, Jr., 67, of Manheim, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lewistown, he was the son of William S., Sr. and Velma Miller Varner of McAlisterville. Bill was the loving husband of Fay M. Bartsch Varner and they celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary in June. He worked as a project engineer for Harrington Hoists, Inc., Manheim. Bill graduated from Penn State University with a BS in Electronic Engineering and he was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Manheim. Bill enjoyed hunting, reading, and he loved to spend time with his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife and parents are two children, Claire A. wife of Thomas McClain of Colebrook, and Trevor W. husband of Kaley Varner of Elizabethtown, four grandchildren: Patrick, Rose, Emerson, Samuel, and a brother, Steven husband of Susan Varner of Harrisburg. He was preceded in death by a brother, David Varner.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his memorial service at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2 South Hazel Street, Manheim on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Please omit flowers. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
Browse »