William S. Stoeckl, Sr., age 88, of Lancaster passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at the Lancaster General Hospital. He was the loving husband of Virginia Mitchell Stoeckl with whom he was married to for 57 years. He was the son of the late Joseph and Rosa (Bowman) Stoeckl.
Will was a veteran of the Korean War. He served honorably in the Army, achieving the Rank of Sergeant. He retired from Burle Industries (formerly RCA) after 44 years of service.
Will was born, raised and lived most of his life in the Cabbage Hill section of Lancaster. He attended St. Joseph School and Lancaster Catholic High School. He attended St. Joseph Catholic Church all his life. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and football especially cheering on Notre Dame. He was a member of the 8th Ward Club. He was a dedicated and loving husband, father and grandfather and his warm heart, sense of humor and one-liners will be missed by his family.
Surviving besides his wife are two sons: Joseph Stoeckl husband of Susan (Smith), Lancaster and William Stoeckl, Jr. husband of Rene' (Bowman), Holtwood. Two grandchildren: Wyatt Stoeckl and Meredith Stoeckl both of Lancaster. Two step grandchildren: Tara (Ryan) Clay of Philadelphia and Dustin (Maureen) Braun of Elizabethtown. Two step great-grandchildren: Katharine and Jorja Braun. He is also survived by his sisters: Rosie (Jim) Fulmer, New Providence and Theresa Stoeckl, Lancaster. He was predeceased by his brother, Joseph Stoeckl and his sister, Betty Zelinski.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 St. Joseph St., Lancaster, PA 17603. Inurnment will follow in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to a charity of one's choice. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com