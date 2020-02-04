William S. "Obie" Oberholtzer, 100, of Lititz, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020.
He was the husband of the late Mildred "Dolly" (Smith) Oberholtzer who passed away in 2012. Born in Milroy, PA, he was the son of the late Samuel L. and Mary E. Oberholtzer.
Bill had worked for Bethlehem Steel for 38 years, retiring as a crane engineer in the electrical department.
A U.S. Army veteran of World War II, he served as a Tec5 in the Pacific Theatre as an anti-aircraft gunner and also served during the occupation of Korea.
Obie was a 32nd degree Mason, being a member of the Robert Burns Lodge 464 as well as the Tall Cedars Forest #43, where he was also a member of the bowling league. He loved to bowl and enjoyed traveling with his wife.
He was a member of Penbrook United Church of Christ in Harrisburg.
Bill is survived by his son, Michael W. married to Kathy Oberholtzer of Lititz; his granddaughter Amy married to Terry fair of TX, his step grandchildren Butch and Jennifer, his step great-grandchildren: Kyla, Calista, William, Danielle, Cole, and Derrick, his great-great-step granddaughter, Ellie Lynn, and his brother Robert D. Oberholtzer of AZ. He was preceded in death by his sisters Kathleen and Phyllis and his grandson Scott.
Friends will be received on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 10-11AM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA with the Funeral Service to follow at 11AM. Interment will be private in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in his memory to the Benevolent Fund at Brethren Village, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. To send a condolence, to his family, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
