William Schrack Heinaman, of Lititz, went on to a better life with his Lord on August 1, 2023. He was 96 years of age. The son of Stephen Tyson Heinaman, Sr. and Ethel M. Schrack Heinaman, he was born and raised in Lancaster, PA. He graduated J. P. McCaskey High School in 1944, F&M College, and the Univ. of Delaware.
He served in the U.S. Navy in WWII as a Naval Aviation Cadet and during the Korean Conflict in the U.S. Army Chemical Corps.
He spent his career as a Chemist in N.J. at U.S. Rubber Co., GAF Corp., and LCP Chemicals, where he was Chief Chemist of the Linden, N.J. plant and at Best Foods. He lived in NJ for 50 years but returned to PA with his wife for his later years.
He enjoyed his extended family, his friends, music, and buying and selling antiques and collectibles with his wife. In later years he wrote about his family's history.
He is predeceased by his beloved wife Theresa DeGisi-Heinaman of NJ and Lititz in 2013 (whom he met and married in N.J. and with whom he celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary on June 2, 2013); a brother, Stephen T. Heinaman; his sister Ethel Stephan; two nieces, Patricia Heinaman Schiszik and Barbara Stephan Nace; and one nephew, Robert Stephan. Bill was the last surviving member of his generation. He and his wife had no children, but he is survived by a loving extended family and was proud to chart their genealogies and histories. He loved his family, friends, music, solving crossword puzzles and cryptograms, playing Scrabble, buying and selling antiques and collectibles with his wife, and watching TV.
He was active in the Faith United Methodist Church of Lititz where he served wherever, whenever and however he could. Late in life he saw this statement: Life is a not a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving in a pretty and well-preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside, totally worn out and proclaiming: "Wow, what a ride!" He felt he achieved this.
Friends and relatives are invited to join us for any of the following services. There will be a viewing and visitation at Faith United Methodist Church, 1290 Fruitville Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 on Friday, August 4 at 7 PM-8 PM. The burial will be on Saturday, August 5 at 10 AM at Mount Bethel Cemetery, Columbia, PA. Later, there will be a celebration of his life at Faith UMC on Saturday, August 26 at 1 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Expansion Fund of Faith United Methodist Church.
To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com