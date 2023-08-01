William S. Fisher, 84, of New Holland, died at the Garden Spot Village July 19, 2023. He was the beloved husband of Judith L. McIntire Fisher with whom he shared 63 years of marriage. Born in Parkesburg, he was the son of the late Harry L. and Dorothy Mullen Fisher.
Bill was a Parkesburg area resident most of his life. He was employed, for over 35 years, by Acme Markets retiring as Senior Vice President.
He is survived, in addition to his wife, by 2 sons; W. Stephen Fisher II of Hershey and Brian K. Fisher (Seong Mee) of Korea, one granddaughter Brianna Genovese and 4 siblings; Alice Joy Sherman, Betty Jane Probst, Bob Fisher, Ralph Fisher, and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one brother Harry Lee Fisher.
Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 11 AM at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 406 W 2nd Ave., Parkesburg, PA 19365 with visitation at the church from 10 AM - 11 AM. Masonic Services will also be performed at the church at 10:45 AM.
Arrangements by the Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online condolences can be posted at: www.wildefuneralhome.com
