William Robert Tomlinson, Jr., passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022 with his 5 loving daughters and his little buddy, his cat Pumpkin, by his side.
He was husband, dad, brother, pappy, pappy Bill, Uncle Bill, and a good friend to all who knew him. His journey here is done, a life well-lived.
Bill was born on December 5, 1927, in Rawlinsville. One of seven children, he was the son of the late William and Blanche (Groff) Tomlinson. Bill was the loving husband of the late Dorothy Sweater "Dottie" Tomlinson for 71 years at the time of her passing in March of 2021. He retired from Hamilton Watch Co. after 39 years of employment. He also owned Dottie's Snack Bar with his wife. Bill proudly served in the Philippines as a lineman in the U.S. Army Air Force during World War II.
Bill was a member and past commander of American Legion Post # 603, where he carried out many duties. He was a member of the Ancient Order of the Croaking Frogs and enjoyed having a cold beer with his local buddies. Bill volunteered with the Quarryville Library, Meals on Wheels, and also transported veterans to the Coatesville VA Hospital. He was active at Memorial United Methodist Church with Dottie by his side.
Bill loved and cherished the family cabin in Black Moshannon State Park and enjoyed hunting trips with his sons-in-law. Family time was always important to Bill, always putting family first, he enjoyed picnics and family events and cherished the memories made during those times.
Bill's pride and joy was Dottie's Snack Bar, the family business that he operated with his wife, daughters and their families. Bill had a love for softball, which inspired him and Dottie to sponsor Dottie's softball team in the 1980s. They took great pride in their team as they traveled all over Pennsylvania and became state champions.
Bill also had a passion for boating, fishing and spending time on the water with his family.
The family would like to thank Hospice for the excellent care Bill received. A special thanks to all the family and friends for their loving support over the past few weeks.
Bill is survived by 5 daughters: Daryl Ann Funk (Jim) of Quarryville; Barbara Jean Striker (George) of Holtwood; Carol Sue Martin (Ted) of Quarryville; Linda Lou Powl (Rick) of Drumore; Donna Marie Graeff of Quarryville; 8 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Also surviving are 3 sisters, Margie Musselman, Martha Moore, and Millie Labezius. All of these he loved and touched deeply. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Stephen; a brother, Richard Tomlinson; and sisters, Helen Wendler and Nancy Hertz.
A Funeral Service will take place at Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 227 West Fourth St., Quarryville, PA on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Doug Paglia officiating. There will be a viewing at the funeral home from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. Interment with military honors will follow the service in the Quarryville Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Solanco Area Meals on Wheels, 73 Mt. Hope Rd., Quarryville, PA 17566. To leave a note of condolence, visit Bill's obituary at dewalds.com
