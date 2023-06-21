William Robert Holder of Bowmansville, PA said goodbye to his loving family and was received into his heavenly home this past Sunday, June 18, 2023. "Bill" was born and raised in Parsippany, New Jersey but, ever the adventurer, moved to Greenwich Village to experience the dawning of his adulthood and the new "sixties" hippie revolution. Following in his father's footsteps, he used his creative mechanical skills to make his living there in New York City and, eventually, in upstate New York, where he had multiple self-owned businesses, including Banded Hub repairs and Ballard Machine. One highlight of this period was buying Vermont's Battenkill Railroad, the ultimate boy toy. He also enjoyed flying his Cessna single-engine plane as he conducted business in far-flung places. His life was dramatically enriched when his first daughter and son came into his life. Other passions got his ever-curious attention at this time, including sharing and mentoring in his local Alcoholics Anonymous community, serving on the local school board and becoming a blue-grass fan and musician. Ever full of surprises, he married, at age fifty, his second wife, and together they embarked on a life of adventure in Guanajuato Mexico where they were blessed with the arrival of their three daughters to whom he was loyal and devoted. A final twist and turn was arriving in the Mennonite world of Lancaster County and integrating into what he saw as a real-world expression of Christian community. He was the site manager for Selling Precision Manufacturing and then for Kingdom Biofuel. In his "retirement" he tirelessly served the Lord with his welcoming spirit of generosity, good counsel, and good humor. But his family always came first in his loyalty and devotion. He will be much missed by the many lives he touched and for the many lives he lived which he shared liberally through his riveting story-telling to all who gathered.
Bill is survived by his wife of 25 years, Andrea Holder, and their three daughters, Georgia Holder, Daniela Holder, and Sofia Holder, and by his older daughter, Betsy Harris and son, Joe Harris, and grandsons Jack Harris and Finn Harris.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, June 22, at 11:00 A.M. at Brubaker Park, Long Lane, East Earl, PA. The family will greet friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in cash or check form to Hope Rescue Mission in Reading, PA. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA.