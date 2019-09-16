Surrounded by his wife, Teresa, and his sons, William Richard Kurau, Jr., 73, of Lampeter, PA went to be with the Lord early on the morning of September 13, 2019.
Born in Queens, New York to the late William R. and Eda M. Kurau, Sr., Bill attended Brooklyn Technical High School. The proudest achievement of his youth was his completion of the Eagle Scout award at 13, to which his three sons have followed. He completed course work at John Jay College of Criminal Justice and received a bachelor's degree. For 20 years Bill served the city of New York as a patrol officer and was a member of the Honor Legion of the Police Department of the City of New York. While working as an officer, he met and started a family with the love of his life, Teresa Carol Frey.
Upon retirement from the police, Bill moved his family to Lampeter, PA, where his passion for collecting flourished into a career that sustained him until the end of his life. He was well known in many circles for his wealth of knowledge and his kind, selfless spirit. One of Bill's favorite things was spending time with his grandchildren, especially on their annual trips to Raystown Lake where he enjoyed looking for turtles, fishing, and watching his children and grandchildren appreciate nature.
Including his wife of 44 years, Terry F. Kurau, Bill is survived by his three sons, William Richard, husband of Kimberly (Arnold) and father of Sophia and Will IV, Jonathan Clark, husband of Erin (Doyle) and father of Riley, Barrett, Theodore, and Madeline, and David Michael, husband of Patricia (Force) and father of Sadie, Vera, and David Jr. He is also survived by his brother Robert of New York and sister Christina (Anglin) of North Carolina. He is also survived by his father-in-law Gerald Frey, husband of Peggy (Grimm).
A celebration of life led by Pastor Douglas Hinton will occur on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Groffs Family Funeral and Cremation Services, 528 West Orange Street, Lancaster, PA (corner of W. Orange and Pine St). Visitors may come at 1:00 to meet with the family, and the service will begin at 2:00 pm with a luncheon to follow at the same location.
In lieu of flowers, please send a charitable donation to the PA Dutch Council of the Boy Scouts of America, which was incredibly important to Bill and his family.
Please visit Bill's Memorial Page at