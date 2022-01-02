William Richard Jens, 91, of Lancaster, passed away on December 27, 2021. Born in Jefferson City, Missouri, he was the son of the late Oscar H. and Laura E. (Ottman) Jens. Bill married Helene Marie Schubkegel in 1952 and the devoted union lasted 69 years until his passing.
Bill had a highly successful career in commercial finance and worked for Westinghouse, BorgWarner, Inc., and Trans America which enabled him to live in 9 different states. After retirement, Bill had a passion for exploring his genealogy, business, football, politics, and working on computers. He loved antiques, especially German beer steins. He also loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife Helene, he is survived by 4 grandchildren, Katherine A. Harnish, David E. Jens, Nora E. Jens, and William K. Jens; and 6 great-grandchildren.
Bill is preceded in death by one beloved son, Dr. Kurtis D. Jens.
In memory of Bill, friends may make memorial contributions in honor of his son’s profession to Mental Health America of Lancaster County: https://mhalancaster.org/donate/
To send online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »