William Richard “Dick” Vollmar, 85, of Willow Valley near Lancaster, Pa., formerly of Landenberg Pa. and Laurel, Md., died November 21.
Dick was born May 2, 1936 in Philadelphia. He attended Philadelphia public schools and graduated from Central High School. He studied mechanical engineering at Drexel University, where he graduated with both a bachelor of science degree and a master of science degree. Dick was a Guggenheim Fellow at Princeton University, and earned a master of engineering administration degree at George Washington University.
He designed weapons systems for the Navy for 36 years. He was also a visiting professor in the weapons and systems engineering department at the Naval Academy during the 1987-88 academic year. When he retired from the Navy, Dick was an engineering consultant.
He is predeceased by Kay Dill Vollmar, his wife of 61 years. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, William and Susan Vollmar of Willow Street, Pa.; his daughter and son-in-law Kathleen and James Hawkins of Smyrna, Del.; his grandchildren, Peter Hawkins and Sarah Vollmar; his sisters-in-law, Leona Dill Morgan of Willow Valley and Sara Vollmar of Cornwall, Pa. and many beloved nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be at Grace Church at Willow Valley, 300 Willow Valley Square, Lancaster, PA at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 11. A greeting will follow the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the memorial fund at Hockessin United Methodist Church, 7250 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, DE 19707.
