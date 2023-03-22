William Richard "Dick" Dowlin, Jr., age 80 of Lancaster, passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023. He was the husband of the late Darlene Garner Dowlin. Born in Coatesville, he was the son of the late William R. Sr. and Josephine Walker Dowlin. He was a member of Penningtonville Presbyterian Church in Atglen since 1965. He worked at Lukens Steel for 33 years before retiring in 1997. Dick honorably served his country in the United States Air Force, stationed in Japan, from 1960 to 1964. He loved NASCAR; he was a life member of the Christiana American Legion Post 865, a member of the Lancaster County Fireman's Association, and he volunteered at the Christiana and Atglen Fire Companies.
Surviving are 3 grandchildren: William Richard Dowlin IV, Justin Dowlin, Makenzie Dowlin, and 3 nieces. He was preceded in death by his 2 sons: William R. Dowlin III, Greg W. Dowlin, and 2 siblings: J. Robert Dowlin, and Lynn Davidson.
A memorial service will take place at Shivery Funeral Home, 111 Elizabeth Street, Christiana, on Friday evening, March 24th at 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Christiana American Legion, 219 Newport Ave., Christiana, PA 17509. shiveryfuneralhome.com