William Randolph "Randy" Hauer, 71, formerly of Quarryville, entered into rest on Monday, October 4, 2021 at his residence in Wilmerding, PA. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Merlin H. and Beulah (Dodd) Hauer.
Randy had worked for Lukens Steel in the past and had most recently worked in the maintenance department of the Pittsburgh VA Medical Center. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and had served our country in Vietnam. Randy enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being outdoors. He also enjoyed taking trips to the Pittsburgh Zoo.
Randy is survived by 4 siblings: Warren, husband of Adele Smith of Janesville, WI; Merlin B., husband of Betty Hauer of Conestoga; Lorraine, wife of Charles Allmaras of Colorado Springs, CO; and Michael, husband of Linda Hauer of New Providence. He was preceded in death by 3 brothers: Wayne Smith, Harold Hauer, and Richard Hauer.
Private interment will take place in the Quarryville Cemetery.
