William R. Worley, 80, returned to the everlasting arms of Jesus on April 20, 2021. He was the son of William W. and Louise (Hippey) Worley.
He was a 38-year employee of Lancaster then Cadmus Press and a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working the land. He had a gift for sharing his faith and bringing people to Christ.
Bill was married for 56 years to the love of his life Sandra J. (Werner) Worley. He is survived by her and his two sons Rev. William P. Worley and Jeffrey S. Worley, husband of Kimberly N. (Ackerman) Worley and two grandsons.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 24, 2021 at the DeBord Snyder Funeral Home, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602. Viewing from 10:00-11:00am. Service at 11:00am.
In gratitude for their service to Bill's life, memorial gifts may be directed to Conestoga View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 900 E King St., Lancaster, PA 17602 and the In-Home Care program of the Lebanon VA 1700 S. Lincoln Ave., Lebanon, PA 17042. To leave an online condolence, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com
