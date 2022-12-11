William R. Wiersma, of Calvary Homes, Lancaster, PA, passed away December 3, 2022 after a life well-lived. He was 92. Bill was born in Grand Rapids, MI to Ada (Addis) and William Wiersma on December 27, 1929.
He attended Union High School serving as president of his class both junior and senior years. He graduated from Michigan State University as member of Alpha Kappa Psi with a BA in Accounting. In 1973 Bill moved his family to Lancaster to serve as President of Rutt Custom Cabinetry. He retired in 1993 to sail, golf, travel and spend time with his family.
Bill enjoyed music, Spartan sports and spending winter months in Florida. His children and grandchildren will cherish their memories of sailing with him aboard his boat Squire II on the Chesapeake Bay and on Lake Michigan, enjoying summer dinners with him on his porch, golf outings, and traveling with him on trips to historic sites or beaches.
Bill is survived by his children, Richard (Mary Ellen) Wiersma, Belding, MI, Karen (Frank) Mincarelli, Lancaster, PA, David (Carmen) Wiersma, Conway, AR, and Jon (Julie) Wiersma St. Paul, MN, as well as twelve grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death are his elder sister, Marge VanAllsburg, his twin sister, Sally VanOtteren, his wife of 21 years, Frances Neuhaus, and his wife of 35 years, Betty Geyer.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at Calvary Homes, 502 Elizabeth Dr., Lancaster, PA in the Chapel on Thursday December 29th at 3:00 PM (visitation) with service at 3:30 PM, Pastor Kevin Brown presiding. The internment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Bill's memory to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.