William R. Weaver, 87 of East Petersburg, formerly of Conestoga, passed away Friday morning, December 17, 2021 at home. Born in Conestoga on November 14, 1934, he was the son of the late Sherman D. Weaver and Ruth Seely Weaver Kreischer. His first wife, Janet Martin Weaver preceded him in death on April 22, 1983. He was the husband of Anne M. Kenlin whom he married on September 14, 1985.
Bill graduated in 1952 from Manor Millersville, now Penn Manor High School. He was a 60+ year member of the former Conestoga UCC, where he was an elder and superintendent. He joined Conestoga Fire Company in 1949 and served as financial secretary, assistant fire chief and fire chief during his time with the company. He was a lifetime member of Conestoga Fire Company and the Lancaster County Fireman's Association. Bill worked for J.C. Ehrlich from 1952 as a technician until his retirement in 1999 from sales.
Bill will be missed by his wife, Anne; son, William R., Jr., husband of Merri Weaver of Conestoga; daughter, Karen M., wife of Gerry Woods of Christiana and 3 grandchildren, Jennifer Destafano, Seth Weaver and Melissa Weaver. He is also survived by his stepson, Alfred (J.R.) W. Kenlin, Jr. of Tiffin, Iowa; stepdaughters, Catherine Kenlin of Mountville, Karen Anderson of Prattville, AL and Kristen Kenlin of Los Alimitos, CA; 11 step grandchildren; 3 step great grandchildren and his sister-in-law, Charmane Weaver of Lancaster. He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard R. Weaver.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to Bill's graveside service on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 2PM from the Conestoga Reformed Cemetery (The Red Church), Main Street, Conestoga. Please omit flowers; memorial remembrances may be made in Bill's memory to the Conestoga Fire Company, P.O. Box 53, Conestoga, PA 17516. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
