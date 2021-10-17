William R. Steinbaecher “Steiny,” 78, passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021, due to Diabetic complications.
Bill was born in Lancaster to the late William J. and Blanche Steinbaecher. He was preceded in death by his sister Joan.
William is survived by his wife, Margie Steinbaecher, son, Dennis (Suzanne), stepdaughter Connie Kauffman (Kevin), three step-grandchildren, two grandchildren, one great step-grandson. Surviving him are a sister Susan Catherson (Ken Killian), two nieces, two nephews, and his best friend and cousin Wesley Nolan.
Due to Covid and Bill’s request, no services will be held.
For online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »