William R. Rutter, Sr., 90, of Lancaster, passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021 at Legend of Lancaster.
He was the husband of the late Catharine "Cathy" Ault Rutter who passed away in 1995. Born in Abbottstown, Adams County, he was the son of the late John H., Sr. and Eva Zartman Rutter.
Bill had worked for Sears, retiring after a career in sales and serving as the Sears Warehouse manager for over 20 years. After retirement, he worked part-time for Hechingers and GR Mitchell in the hardware department.
A U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War, he served as an Electronics Technician Third Class.
Bill was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Lancaster.
Family was the center of Bill's life and he cherished family vacations to Ocean City, Maryland, especially "date nights" on the boardwalk with his granddaughter Katie.
During baseball season, Bill could always be found during Lancaster Barnstormers home games at Clipper Magazine Stadium. He was a season ticket holder from the first pitch of the inaugural season, and Section 17, Row 1, Seat 1 was "his seat." He loved the Barnstormers, and the team loved him back.
Attending games was about more than baseball, Sections 16, 17 and 18 at the ballpark contained other season ticket holders, who became a "Baseball Family." The care, love and support that they gave to each other, in the on season, and off season, was something that Bill cherished in his retirement years.
He is survived by his daughters: Connie Wiggins and Cindy, married to Joe Donell and his granddaughter Katie Donell. He was preceded in death by his son, William "Randy" Rutter, and his siblings: John H. Jr., Robert C., Mary Holub, and Ann Carrigan.
Friends will be received by Bill's family on Saturday, May 15, 2021 from 10-11AM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, with the Funeral Service to follow at 11AM. Interment will follow in Conestoga Memorial Park.
The gathering time, and funeral service will be indoors. For those who would prefer to greet the family, and remember Bill in an outdoor setting, all are welcome to join the family for a lunch beginning at 1:30 PM at Lancaster Tennis and Yacht Club, 2615 Columbia Avenue, Lancaster.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in his memory to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 31 S. Duke St., Lancaster, PA 17602. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com