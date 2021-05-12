As a reminder, the Funeral Service for William R. Rutter, Sr., who passed away on April 16, 2021 will be held this coming Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 11 AM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA with interment to follow in Conestoga Memorial Park.
His family will receive friends prior to the service from 10-11 AM at the funeral home. Those who wish to meet the family in an outdoor setting may join his family at 1:30 PM at the Lancaster Tennis and Yacht Club at 2615 Columbia Ave., Lancaster.
A living tribute »