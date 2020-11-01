William R. Pellman

William R. (Bill) Pellman passed away at Landis Homes on Wednesday, October 28th, where he lived for five years. He was born March 10, 1924 in Richfield, Snyder County, PA to LeRoy and Elizabeth (Lauver) Pellman.
He was married to the love of his life, Ruth (Huber) Pellman, for 61 years, before her passing in January 2013.
Bill had the experience of working on several "cattle boats" in his late teens; then worked on a couple of farms in Lancaster County. It was during that time he met Ruthie at Mennonite Central Committee, where she worked.
They got married, lived in Akron for a few years, then moved to Leola where they lived for 22 years before building a house in New Holland and moving there for many happy years together.
Bill spent 32 years working in marketing at Victor F. Weaver Poultry. That job gave him a solid foundation in food sales, which would prove useful in the early 70's.
Bill thoroughly enjoyed Ruthie's cheesecakes. In 1973, he decided to share her wonderful desserts with everyone by selling to farmers markets and a few restaurants in the area. Thus, began Pellman Foods, Inc.
Bill and Ruth were members at Hinkletown Mennonite Church, Blossom Hill Mennonite Church and also worshipped at Witmer Heights Church.
Bill is survived by three sons: John of New Holland; Mike married to Kim (Hess) Pellman of Bird-in-Hand, and Scott of New Holland.
They had two grandchildren: Matt of Philadelphia and Brooke (Pellman) married to Mike Herr of Lancaster, their five children made Bill and Ruth great-grandparents: Westin, Bennett, Everly, Harrison, and Holland Herr.
Also surviving are three siblings: Charles Pellman of Virginia; Ferne Pellman of Lancaster; Miriam Pellman Maust of Canada. Preceding him in death were siblings: Hubert Pellman, Richard Pellman, Ellen Pellman Hartman, and Freda Pellman Redekop, along with all of their spouses, except for Cal Redekop who survives, along with many nieces and nephews. Also surviving are Ruth's sisters: Mary Shearer (the late Jerry) and Lois and Carl Wolgemuth, and four nephews.
Heartfelt thanks to the Landis Homes communities for their love and care the last five years and especially the last six months.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory can be made to Mennonite Central Committee, 517 W. Trout Run Road, Ephrata, PA 17522 (where Bill and Ruth met) or Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 East Oregon Road, Lititz, PA notated "In Memory of Bill Pellman." Because of the pandemic, a private graveside service will take place at the family's convenience. Arrangements entrusted to Murray A. Miller at reynoldsandshivery.com