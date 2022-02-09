William R. Horn, 71, of Leola, passed away Friday, February 4, 2022 at his home, surround by his family. Born in Mt. Union, he was the son of the late Glenn Horn and Nellie (Moore) Horn Moore. He was the husband of Mary Ann (Gehman) Horn and would have been married 21 years later this month. He was always willing to help a neighbor and would often be seen mowing or doing handyman work. He especially loved to spend time with his great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by: 4 daughters, Mary married to Doug Rineer, Leola, Debra Fulton, Reinholds, Nellie Kope, Ephrata, Billie Jo Smoker, Leola; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren with one on the way; 5 siblings, Merle Horn, Fredericksburg, VA, Linda Starner, Mt. Union, Donna Dillion, Lewistown, Mary Ann Moore, Mt. Union, Donald Moore, Jr., Chambersburg. He was preceded in death by: 2 grandsons, Eric Fulton, Jr., Justin Kope; 2 brothers, Glenn “Butch” Horn, Barry Joe Horn; a sister, Nancy Hollibaugh.
William was a wonderful loving dad, grandfather, and great-grandfather and will be lovingly missed by his family, but he lives forever in our hearts.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Furman’s – Leola
A living tribute »