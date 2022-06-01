William R. Hellinger, 94, of Bareville, was welcomed into his heavenly home on Saturday, May 28, 2022. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late William J. and M. Helen (Hasselbach) Hellinger. He was the loving and faithful husband of Velma J. (Shaub) Hellinger with whom he celebrated 73 years of marriage on May 1st.
Bill spent his working career in the manufactured housing industry where he was a purchasing agent for Skyline and Liberty Homes. He retired in 1993 from Tatco.
Bill's life was defined by his walk with Christ. A member of Ebenezer E.C. Church, Brownstown, Bill enjoyed being in fellowship with friends and most of all enjoyed spending time with family. An avid Eagles and Phillies fan, Bill rarely missed watching a game. He bowled, played card games and enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading his newspaper and books on military history. In his earlier years Bill was very active in his church, serving as Sunday School teacher and on various boards. Bill and Velma fostered over 100 children in the Lancaster and Lebanon Counties Foster Parent programs.
A WWII veteran, Bill served his country in the United States Navy.
In addition to his wife, he will be lovingly missed by his seven children, Linda married to James Bouman, Lancaster; Cathy Jo married to the Rev. Robert Bast, Nazareth; Thomas married to Lucinda Weaver Hellinger, Lancaster; Nancy married to Frank Repoley, Adamstown; Donna married to the late Linville Rose, Berea, KY; Stephen, Philadelphia; Melissa Hellinger, Leola; 17 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; a sister, Pat married to the late Hal Williams, Levittown; sister-in-law, Jeanette Hellinger, Lancaster; and Kevin and Kris Bouman who were loved like family. He was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph, and a sister, Mary Jane Frankfort.
The family extends special thanks to Dr. Robert Good and the Lancaster General ER and 3West staff.
Funeral Services: 11 a.m. Monday, June 6, 2022 at the Faith E.C. Church, 2124 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster with viewing from 10 a.m. 11 a.m. Interment: Millport Union Cemetery, Leola. Furman's Leola
