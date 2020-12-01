William R. Fryberger, Sr., 91 of New Holland, died Sunday, November 29, 2020 at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, after a brief illness.
Born in Narvon, Salisbury Twp., Lancaster County, PA, he was a son of the late Lorenzo and Florence (Smith) Fryberger. His wife of 62 years, Norma (High) Fryberger, died Jan. 26, 2016.
William was a chicken farmer and truck driver most of his life.
He served in the U.S. Army and later became a member of the New Holland American Legion and the New Holland VFW. He also enjoyed hunting in Potter County.
Surviving is a daughter-in-law, Pam Fryberger of New Holland; and three sisters, Jean Fryberger of Lancaster, Dolores Lausch of Stevens, and Doris Long of Stevens.
Preceding him in death are two sons, Jeffrey and William Fryberger, Jr.; three sisters, Ruth Baumgardner, Florence Englerth, and Thelma Shenk; and five brothers, Ephraim, John, Lorenzo, Robert, and Harry Fryberger.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.
