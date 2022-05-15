William R. Eckenrode, Jr, 63, formally of Lancaster, passed away on May 2, 2022 at Glenncliff Home in Glenncliff NH. Born in Lancaster he was the son of the late William R Eckenrode, Sr and Madeline (Hoppler) Eckenrode.
He was a 1977 graduate of Manheim Township High School. He graduated from Temple University School of Pharmacy in 1982 where he was a French horn player in the school's band and also a member of Rho Chi Honor society.
After graduation he worked at Abington Memorial Hospital as a pharmacist. In 1996 he had a diabetic incident which caused a permanent brain injury. The remainder of his life was spent at different facilities in PA and finally in New Hampshire.
He will be remembered for his warm smile, his sense of humor and love of trains and cars. He is survived by several cousins.
A graveside service will be held at St Joseph's New Catholic Cemetery on Thursday, May 19 at 10 AM.
