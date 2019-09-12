William R. "Bud" Strause, 64, of New Holland, died Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at his home.
Born in Greenville, MS, the son of Jewel (Calvert) Strause of Coatesville and the late William Strause. He was married 37 years on June 12 to Nancy L. (Coon) Strause.
Bud retired in 2016. He enjoyed playing guitar and was a lifetime member of the Lancaster Federation of Musicians.
Surviving in addition to his mother and wife is a daughter, Allison Strause of Ephrata; a brother, Adam, married to Karen Strause of Honey Brook; and two sisters, Carol Strause of Wagontown, and Eve, married to Clyde Deck of Christiana.
A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, Sept. 13 at 2 pm at Beck Funeral Home, 315 E. Main St., New Holland with visitation from 1-2 pm. Interment will be in the Terre Hill Cemetery.