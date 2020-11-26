William R. Brown, Jr., 65 of Lancaster passed away Friday morning, November 20, 2020 at home with his wife and children by his side. Bill fought a courageous battle against cancer, never giving up. Born in Lancaster on July 27, 1955, he was the son of the late William R., Sr. and Betty Jane Rost Brown. He was the husband of Lorraine E. Leighty Brown who he married on March 17, 1979.
Bill graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1974. His whole world was his family and working. He worked for over 38 years for NTN-BCA aka Federal Mogul as a machinist. He then worked until his illness for Precision Form as a machinist. Bill enjoyed cooking, hunting and helping others. He enjoyed bowling and bowled with the Mountville Mixed League. He was a member of Lancaster Tennis & Yacht Club, Columbia Lodge #286 F&AM and Lions Club International, where he served as Past District Governor for 14-D, Global Membership Team Coordinator, and also President of Wilshire Hills Lion Club. He enjoyed being a Lion very much and dedicated himself to helping in any way that he could. He was honored with the 2020 International President's Leadership Medal, Melvin Jones Fellowship Award, Joseph Wroblewski Award, a Beacon Lodge Brick and PA Fellow Award.
Bill will be deeply missed by his wife Lorraine; son, William R. Brown III of Lancaster; daughter, Sara E., wife of Dustin C. Johns of Mountville and his grandchildren, Hannah, Logan and Penelope. He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael T. Brown.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Bill's Memorial Gathering on Sunday, January 10, 2021 from 2 to 4PM at the Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 317 E. Orange Street, Lancaster. Interment will be held in the Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to www.Momhouselancaster.org or www. Hugsforbrady.org
For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors &
Cremation Services
Conestoga & Lancaster