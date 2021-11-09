William R. "Bill" Lehman, 81, of Ephrata, passed away Friday, November 5, 2021, at The Gardens at Stevens.
He was born in Pine Grove to the late Howard and Irene (Felty) Lehman and was the husband of Mary Ann (Bratton) Lehman, the love of his life, with whom he shared 57 years of marriage.
Bill was a member of First United Methodist Church, Ephrata. He was a proud graduate of Milton Hershey School, which was not just a school but his home. He then graduated from Hershey Junior College. During his working years, he was an electrician at Bethlehem Steel and then retired from Kellogg Co. Bill served in the National Guard. He was a die-hard Cincinnati Reds fan and all-Detroit sports teams, and enjoyed polka dancing as a member of Dutchland Polkateers polka club. In retirement, he was a regular at Bright’s Restaurant.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Tonya, wife of David Mills of Mechanicsburg; two grandchildren, Amanda and William Mills.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother and two sisters.
A visitation will be held Saturday, November 13, 2021, from 1 to 2 pm, at First United Methodist Church, 68 N. Church St., Ephrata, followed by a memorial service at 2 pm, with Pastor DJ Choi officiating.
Interment will be private at the convenience of the family in Ryde Cemetery, Wayne Township.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »