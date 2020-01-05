William R. "Bill" Farrell, 82, of Fayetteville, NY and Quarryville, PA passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020. Born in Syracuse, NY, he was the son of the late Robert J. and Baye (Hoyer) Farrell. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Judith (Chapman) Farrell.
He lived in Syracuse and graduated from St. Anthony of Padua High School. He graduated from Catholic University in Washington D.C. and Syracuse University and served in the United States Army. Bill taught Latin and History and coached several sports teams as Fayetteville Manlius High School for 34 years. He was also active in Solanco Youth Basketball.
In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by daughters: Christina Newton and Diana (Howard) Urbine; grandchildren: Jessica (Tom) McDevitt; Vanessa (David) Whorrall; and Wyatt, Emma, Katie, and Annabelle Urbine. Also surviving are 4 great-grandsons; a nephew, Ken (Diane) Farrell; a niece, Beth Farrell, and a great-niece, Nicole Bjanes. He was preceded in death by a sister, Jeanine Gadsby and a brother, Robert Farrell.
A reception for local friends will take place at the Farrell Residence in Quarryville at a date in early February. A memorial mass will be held near Bill's hometown of Syracuse, New York at a later date in the spring.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Solanco Track Boosters, c/o Jennifer McDowell, 51 Oliver Dr., Quarryville, PA 17566.
