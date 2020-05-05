William Paul Wise, 56, of Ephrata, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Ephrata to Sandy (Hornberger) Escobar and the late Paul Wise.
Bill worked as a Tradesman. He was an avid sports fan who loved the Phillies and Eagles. In school, he excelled in football, wrestling, and track. Bill loved God and enjoyed reading His word. He could always be found with a book and was quite the history buff. He loved good music, coffee, food, and his family.
Bill is survived by daughter, Nikki, wife of Eric Fernandez of Leola; two grandchildren, Taylor and Cole; a brother, Wayne Wise.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »