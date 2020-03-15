William P. "The Pirate" Arrowsmith, 93, of Peach Bottom, entered into rest at his home on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Born in Manhattan, NY, he was the son of the late John and Elizabeth (Dixon) Arrowsmith. He was the loving husband of Geraldine R. (Bailer) Arrowsmith for 72 years.
Bill grew up in New York City during the depression and took an interest in agriculture while in middle school. He joined the Navy in WWII, after which he married Geraldine. Bill attended Cobleskill College and earned a degree in Dairy Husbandry. After graduation he became a herdsman for several farms in NY, VT, MA, and PA. It was in Peach Bottom that he went to work for an elderly Quaker family, and eventually purchased their farm. With hard work and determination, Bill and Geraldine raised six children on the family farm and ran a successful dairy operation that remains in the family today.
In addition to his loving wife Bill is survived by 6 children: Stephen (Sue) Arrowsmith, Brian Arrowsmith, Matthew (partner, Michelle), Sarah (Ned) Davis, Tom (Mandy) Arrowsmith, Helen (partner, Mark) Zane, 13 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-granddaughter.
A Memorial Mass will take place at St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church, 955 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, PA on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Mark Speitel as celebrant. There will be a visitation at the church from 10-11:00 a.m.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wakefield Ambulance Assoc. P.O. Box 86, Peach Bottom, PA 17563. Arrangements entrusted to Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. Online guestbook at;
