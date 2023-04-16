William P. Lenox, Sr., 73, of New Providence, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. William shared 54 years of marriage with his wife Diane L. Webb Lenox.
Born and raised in Lancaster, he was the son of the late James C. Lenox, Jr., and Mary Leibhart Lenox. William graduated from J. P. McCaskey High School and the Vo-Tech program in 1967. He also earned the rank of Eagle Scout.
A tool and die maker, William was the founder of the family business, Lenox Machine, Inc., where he worked for 30 years. The business continues with son William, Jr. and his two kids Madeline and William III. William loved to go to the shop until his health prevented it. Having a mathematical mind, William could do trigonometry in his head and then produce complex components to fulfill defense contracts for the U.S. Navy.
William and Diane enjoyed over 25 cruises in the Caribbean, and they read the Bible and daily devotions together.
He loved, eating seafood, completing jigsaw puzzles, drawing, reading History books, going to Longwood Gardens, family vacations to Ocean City, MD, Colonial Williamsburg, and fishing trips from Hatteras Village. He enjoyed doing house construction projects like his sunroom and garage. Another pastime was boating and fishing with his family on the Susquehanna at Lapidum, Maryland and the Upper Chesapeake.
Family gatherings were always his favorite times. He was immensely proud of his kids and their accomplishments.
In addition to wife Diane, William is survived by their son: William P. Lenox, Jr., husband of Joanne of Lancaster, and their children, Madeline, wife of David Fisher II, and their daughter Haley, and William P. Lenox III; daughter, Chris, wife of Ron Kilby of Lancaster, and their children, Amber and her sons Tommy and Eddie, and Fred Kilby; son, Matthew C. Lenox, fiancé of Tanya Musser of Pequea, and their sons Matthew C. Lenox, Jr., and Samuel Lenox; and daughter, Sarah, wife of John Waldridge of North East, MD, and their children Johnny and Carly Waldridge; as well as his four siblings, James C. Lenox III, husband of Kay, Dawn Murray, Sue, wife of Ron Stoutzenberger, and Mary Lenox.
William's daughter Jennifer A. Lenox preceded him in death in 2021.
Services will be private.
